Buford "Bud" Duane Young, 80, passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1939 and was a Martin, Tennessee native. Bud retired from the U.S. Army, after 24 years of service and was a highly decorated Viet Nam veteran. He became a Ford automobile salesman, after leaving the service, and worked an additional 12 years.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Travis Young and Georgia Chapman Young, brothers, James Young and Thomas Young and granddaughter, Rhonda Jacuzzi. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jonna M. Young; son, Raymie Young and his girlfriend Crystal Fisher; and daughter, Karina Arntz and her fiance, Thomas "Butch" Walsh; grandchildren, J.D. Arntz and wife Joni Hogge; April Eller and husband, Shane; Heather Marrs and husband, Mike; and Shannon Valentin; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, on Thursday, December 5 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (), or s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. (www.woundedwarriorporject.org/donate).
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019