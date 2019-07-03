|
Burley E Miller of Poquoson, passed away after a long illness on Friday June, 28th 2019. He was born at Fort Monroe Hospital on February 8th, 1952. Burley is the son of deceased parents Burley and Burke Miller. He is survived by his son; Grey Miller, daughter; Caitlin Carrigon, sister; Jerry M. Hall, neice; Karen H. Freels, nephew; David B Hall, his four legged companion Sammy and his many friends.
As a young teenager he loved to surf in Hatteras N.C. Burley graduated from Hargrave Military School. Burley was a self-taught chef, working on a large ship in the Bering Sea, a restaurant in Reno, NV and went on to own his own catering business in Punta Gorda, Florida. We want to express our appreciation to the many people of Sentara Hospice. Services will be held at a later date in Hatteras, N.C. and friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave memories and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on July 3, 2019