Burnice Jennings Canterbury, age 96 of Gloucester Point, died September 20, 2019, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Burnice was a phenomenal individual, retired from the US Air Force, having been a master of design in engineering and built his personal airplane at his home. In addition he built boats and a member of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 156. He loved county music and playing his guitar. Following an extensive career, he retired from York County. Mr. Canterbury was a member of Gloucester Point Baptist Church. First wife, Helen preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Vivian "Jackie" Canterbury, a son Bernard Canterbury, stepchildren Lynn Hickey, Elaine Craig, Janet Robinson, and Reba Barbour. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Ray Goude, Jr. will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will follow with military honors in Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 24, 2019