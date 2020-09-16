Burton Page Hill is at rest and has found peace after a lifetime of devotion and accomplishment. Burton was a devoted husband to his wife, Charlotte Walker Hill. He was also a father, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Burton was born on July 20, 1925, in Newport News, Virginia, to the late Ella Scull and William Glover Hill. He attended Newport News High School and, upon graduating, enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp – where he qualified as a pilot, navigator and bombardier – and served in the Pacific theatre through the end of World War II. After flying over 30 missions with the 19th Bombardment Group, he was honorably discharged with several medals of honor - including the Distinguished Flying Cross - and solidified his place in "the Greatest Generation". On the GI bill, he enrolled at the College of William and Mary and graduated in 1952 with degrees in business and economics. While attending W&M, he met the love of his life, Charlotte Walker Hill, who he married in August of 1953.
Burton started a thirty-two year career at Newport News Shipbuilding and its subsidiary, Newport News Reactor Services. In support of Admiral Hyman Rickover's nuclear land-based reactors, Burton was transferred to facilities in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later Ballston's Spa, New York, where he established friendships in both areas. After five years, Burton's career brought him back to Newport News. He decided to take early retirement from NNS in 1984 to start a second career as manager and treasurer at Newport News Shipbuilding Employees' Credit Union (now Bayport Credit Union). After many milestones at the credit union and establishing enduring bonds of friendship with present and retired employees and board members, Burton retired as manager and Chief Financial Officer after ten years of service in 1994, remaining on the Board of Directors until 2014. Serving his community was one of Burton's passions and he served on the boards of numerous civic associations including the YMCA, SPCA and the Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center. Additionally, he was a long-standing member of the James River Country Club and the Hampton Roads German Club. He also served as a deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church and was an advocate for International Cooperating Ministries.
Burton always put his faith and family first followed closely by his devotion to his dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Walker Hill; his parents, Ella S. and William G. Hill; his brothers, William and Wesley; and his sisters, Mildred and Ella. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Page Hill of Yorktown, Virginia, and his faithful companion, his golden retriever, Rockie. Burton is also survived by his nephews, Frank, Richard, William, John, David, Stuart, Barry, Thomas and Douglas; his niece, Diane; his cousins, Ward R. Scull and Mary H. Gleason; and extended family as well as countless neighbors, co-workers, and friends. Burton was a leader and inspired lifelong bonds of friendship in those who knew him. He was once memorialized by a fellow board member as "the most ethical man I ever knew". May he always be remembered with the same respect, loyalty, dignity, humor, and affection that he effortlessly shared with the world.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, VA. A service celebrating Burton's life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church with a reception immediately following. All guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at both events. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Burton's honor to any of the organizations named above or a favorite charity
. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Glenn Ross and the nursing staff at The Hamilton/York Convalescent Center for their compassion and care.