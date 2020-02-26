Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
View Map
Byron K. Burney Obituary
On Friday, February 21, 2020, God called one of his precious jewels, Deacon Byron Keith Burney, to his eternal home. Byron was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School and Hampton University. He was a former employee of WVEC TV and was currently employed with iSoft at Fort Eustis, VA. Byron was a devoted deacon and musician at First Baptist Church East End and a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. Byron leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tracy Whitaker Burney and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church East End, Newport News. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. On Thursday, February 27, 2020, viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, during which time the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will have their memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020
