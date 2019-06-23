C. Herbert "Luke" Lucero went home to the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019 at age 89 yrs.



Luke was the youngest child and last living of twelve siblings born to Eufracio and Domitilia Lucero of Riverton, Wyoming.



He was Valedictorian of his Riverton High School graduating class before going on to the University of Utah where he earned a B.A. degree. After a tour of active duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps he returned to the "U" for Law School and obtained a J.D. degree.



He pursued a parallel career in the Federal government in many legal capacities, and the Marine Corps. He retired as a Colonel, USMCR.



HOWEVER, he considered his greatest reward in life was the knowledge of his name written in "The Lamb's Book of Life".



Luke was the loving, generous husband of Joan Marie Mantin, born and raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia, whom he leaves behind. Always a kind and loving father to Mary Louise, Patrick Charles, Terence Dennis and Daniel William, and grandfather to his ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren who also survive him. He will be sadly missed, but we rejoice in his life and grieve in hope.



A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date in Fort Valley, Shenandoah County, VA. To be presided over by his youngest son Rev. Dr. Daniel Lucero.



