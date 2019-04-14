C.A. "Sam" Alton Turbeville, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 12, 2019 at the age of 81. He spent his life providing for his family and loved ones through his successful career, which he began as a teenager by sweeping floors at Pompei Tile, eventually founding The Tile Shop, Inc. in 1967. Born in Mullins, South Carolina on August 1, 1937 to C.A. Turbeville, Sr. and V. Lue Turbeville, Sam was raised in Tabor City, North Carolina on a tobacco farm, moving to Newport News, Virginia in 1952 with his siblings June, Linda, Tim, and Cindy. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1955, where he met the love of his life, Reba Christine Ellis, whom he married in 1957. Sam's life was rich not only in public achievement, but in private happiness as well. The greatest turning point of his life was his meeting and marriage with Reba, whom he would have three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, building two homes and living for most of their lives in Hampton, Virginia. Nothing was more typical of Sam Turbeville than his large-hearted love for those around him, especially his wife and grandchildren, who he would spend summers with at his home on the Albemarle Sound in Edenton, North Carolina. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Sammy Turbeville and his wife Sandra; his daughters Lydia Evans and her husband Dennis, and Connie Elmore and her husband Duane; his grandchildren, Alexandra Mitchener, Hannah Turbeville, John Turbeville, Levi Elmore, Miranda Routszong, Moriah Schurz, and Flynn Evans; along with his eight great-grandchildren and other beloved family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 291 Independence Boulevard, Ste. 517, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, in honor of his two granddaughters Alexandra and Hannah, as well as to the Riverside Foundation – ALS Clinic at Riverside Regional Medical Center, 701 Town Center Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, in memory of his lifelong friend Clyde C. Nance. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary