Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caldoria Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caldoria Gibson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caldoria Gibson Obituary
Mrs. Caldoria Gibson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Born in Alabama, she graduated from college in Virginia and spent 25 years as an Army wife. She was a Home Economics teacher and actively served in her church, her sorority, alumni and various other community organizations. Mrs. Gibson traveled extensively throughout her adult life and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

Service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home on Bearss Avenue, Tampa, Florida, Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation 2-3 pm and Service 3-4 pm. Interment will follow at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Christian Embassy, 2111 Wilson Blvd, Suite 700, Arlington, VA 22201.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caldoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now