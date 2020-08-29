1/
Calvert Daniel "Danny" Hayes
Calvert Daniel "Danny" Hayes, Sr, 80, of Gloucester, VA went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26. He is survived by his son Calvert D. Hayes, Jr, two daughters, Carolyn Hayes and Joyce Smith, and five brothers and four sisters.

A viewing will be held Sunday, August 30 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 am in Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery, North, VA. All COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.

Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
funeral home
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery
