Calvin Columbus Mansfield, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, Calvin graduated with the first class from Bethel High School in 1970. He received his BA from Christopher Newport College and his Masters and Advanced Certificate from William and Mary. He taught 43 years for Hampton City Schools, with most of his career as a senior government teacher at Bethel. During his summers Calvin worked as a park ranger and historical interpreter at Fort Wool. He had a great love for the game of basketball and served as an official for both high school and college games. He also served as a board member for the Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union.
Calvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, the love of his life, Diane Kendig Mansfield; daughter, Ashley Kendig Mansfield (Jennifer Mansfield); and son, C. Kendig Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Adam Lee Mansfield.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Hampton Retired Teachers Association (HRTA) scholarship fund. HRTA Scholarship Fund, 103 Five Forks Lane, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.