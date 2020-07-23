1/1
Calvin Columbus Mansfield
1951 - 2020
Calvin Columbus Mansfield, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, Calvin graduated with the first class from Bethel High School in 1970. He received his BA from Christopher Newport College and his Masters and Advanced Certificate from William and Mary. He taught 43 years for Hampton City Schools, with most of his career as a senior government teacher at Bethel. During his summers Calvin worked as a park ranger and historical interpreter at Fort Wool. He had a great love for the game of basketball and served as an official for both high school and college games. He also served as a board member for the Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 43 years, the love of his life, Diane Kendig Mansfield; daughter, Ashley Kendig Mansfield (Jennifer Mansfield); and son, C. Kendig Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Adam Lee Mansfield.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Hampton Retired Teachers Association (HRTA) scholarship fund. HRTA Scholarship Fund, 103 Five Forks Lane, Hampton, VA 23669.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Mrs. Mansfield, my heart goes out to you and your family. I am honored to have been taught by and have worked with you both. Mr. Mansfield was so very involved and was passionate about everything he worked for. I pray the well and my condolences.
T. Llewellyn
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Diane, I am so deeply saddened by the great loss you and your family have suffered. What memories we created as we began our teaching careers. Calvin was always a dear friend and a gentleman. He saved me more than once. May God's Angel's enfold him with their wings and provide to you the strength needed as you journey forward.
Pamela Gregory
Friend
July 23, 2020
I had the pleasure of being Calvin’s hair stylist and friend for the last 10, maybe even 15 years thanks to my dear friend Kendig. Calvin was such an encouraging man and when I think of him I think of his passion for education, love of history, broadway, basketball, food, a good drink and most importantly his family ....he was just a wealth of knowledge on facts and life in general. I learned so much from Calvin over the course of our friendship. The thing that sticks out the most was something he told me while I was pregnant with my son, Ryder.... “the most important things you will ever learn over the course of your life will be when you become a parent, and that child will be the teacher” (I can still hear this in his voice, and see him with his pointer finger raised, elbow rested on the arm of my styling chair and his legs crossed) Although I never had the pleasure of sitting in his formal classroom, I certainly learned a lot from him. I feel like you don’t truly appreciate the kind of educator he was until you are an adult, so maybe the lessons were right on time. Until we meet again my friend, I will hold on to all the lessons you have taught me while I stood behind my chair. Sending all my love xo
Katie Brooks
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sincerest condolences and much love to the Mansfield family, from the Bourne family.
Tracy D Bourne
Friend
July 23, 2020
Diane, Kendig, Ashley, and Family, I extend my deepest condolences during your bereavement. I was fortunate to have taught with Mr. Mansfield as an Inclusion teacher in his Government class at BHS. He taught me so much about the history of Hampton and Newport News, as well as our debates about basketball. He was awesome at his craft of preparing our young people for the "real world," without "mommy and daddy," being able to rescue them. I was deeply saddened when news reached me about his passing. May he rest in peace.
Della Jordan
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I went to Bethel High with Calvin and later would see him when he was sometimes a referee at my basketball games. He had great character and was a “straight shooter.” He was a great Hamptonian!

Randy Howell
Classmate
July 23, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with you Diane and family. It was a pleasure knowing Calvin. He was a great supporter of the Hampton Roads Educators' Credit Union. He will be missed.
William G, Suis
Friend
July 23, 2020
I always enjoyed our conversations in the halls at school, he was a good man, a great teacher and someone you could always depend on for advice.
Mike Lawson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Calvin's family, we are so very sorry for your loss. We will miss him at the BHS Class of 70 reunion, I was looking forward to seeing him again. He was a bright light among us♡
Jan Lewis Poynter
BHS Class of 1970
Jan Lewis Poynter
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Thank you for being the best role model of what an educator can be.
Joshua Whitlinger
Coworker
July 22, 2020
A caring and generous man who will be missed by so many. Please know our hearts are with you, Mansfield Family.
the Webers
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mr. Mansfield. It was such a pleasure to know him in high school. My husband and I both had him as a teacher and have fond memories. He was so passionate. Love to the family.
Cara McGrady
Student
July 22, 2020
Diane and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Calvin. May your cherished memories, you hold close to your heart, bring you comfort and peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Chris and Vickie Prince
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was a student of Mr. Mansfield’s class in 1991-1992. He was an amazingly energetic and thoughtful teacher. I will always remember him fondly. My condolences to his family.
Jill Daszkowski
Student
July 22, 2020
Although not a student of Mr. Mansfield, my deepest condolences to the family and friends. Prayers.

Chi-Chi Grant Bethel High C/O 1993
Chi-Chi Grand
Student
July 22, 2020
Chi-Chi Grant
Student
July 22, 2020
I did not have Mr. Mansfield as a teacher, but I played softball with his daughter Ashley. I remember him at many games & I know he was so proud of her. Praying for all of his family, especially during this time. God bless you.
Joanna Evans (Neunaber)
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies Dianne and family.
Melanie Parker
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! In loving memory of a wonderful man. I didn't have him as a teacher, but I would talk with him occasionally and he would tell me various stories. He was incredibly smart, kind, and funny too! I am so sorry for your loss Mansfield family. Prayers of strength, comfort, and peace for you all during this difficult time. Sending love and prayers!
Lydia Stewart (Huey, BHS class 2007)
Student
July 22, 2020
Diane, Ashley, and Kendig, I’m so very sorry for your loss. Calvin was a truly special man. It was nice seeing him live life to the fullest and travel with you all. I hope those memories will bring you some comfort.

He was especially nice to me as colleagues and friends. He taught my kids and they loved him. My prayers to you all during your grieving.
Elena Grose
Friend
