I had the pleasure of being Calvin’s hair stylist and friend for the last 10, maybe even 15 years thanks to my dear friend Kendig. Calvin was such an encouraging man and when I think of him I think of his passion for education, love of history, broadway, basketball, food, a good drink and most importantly his family ....he was just a wealth of knowledge on facts and life in general. I learned so much from Calvin over the course of our friendship. The thing that sticks out the most was something he told me while I was pregnant with my son, Ryder.... “the most important things you will ever learn over the course of your life will be when you become a parent, and that child will be the teacher” (I can still hear this in his voice, and see him with his pointer finger raised, elbow rested on the arm of my styling chair and his legs crossed) Although I never had the pleasure of sitting in his formal classroom, I certainly learned a lot from him. I feel like you don’t truly appreciate the kind of educator he was until you are an adult, so maybe the lessons were right on time. Until we meet again my friend, I will hold on to all the lessons you have taught me while I stood behind my chair. Sending all my love xo

Katie Brooks

Friend