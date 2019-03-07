|
|
Calvin Ray Timberlake, 65, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was a native of Hampton, VA and resided in Gloucester for over 30 years. Calvin retired from Hampton City Public Schools as the Project Maintenance Manager. He also served in the U.S. Army for 3 years Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Hinton Timberlake and Iris A. Timberlake: and his brothers, Russell Timberlake, Eddie Timberlake Jr, and Dennis James Timberlake. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Timberlake; brothers Barry Varner (Carol Ann) and Terry Wayne Timberlake; daughters Denise, Delaney, Penny Hudgins (Wayne), Paige, and Calie; son Nathan; and grandchildren, Chase, Jamie, Danalynne, William, and Waylon. Also special friends Tim Jones and Tab Fox. Calvin dearly loved his friends and family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7th at Andrews Funeral Home from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8th at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019