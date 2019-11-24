|
|
On November 21, 2019, Calvin Williams, age 66, was peacefully received into the loving arms of our Savior.
He was born on February 6, 1953 to the late George and Catherine Williams. Calvin retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, as well as the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation after 23 years.
To cherish his love and memories is his wife of 47 years, Sandra Williams nee Partlow; his sons, Christopher (Jada), and Chet (Kristen); his grandsons, Jacob and Kellan; his brother, Keith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 from 5PM-6PM, followed by a service at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, VA. Service will be officiated by Chaplain Klaire Jameson, of Personal Touch Hospice.
The family would like to thank Personal Touch Hospice for the compassionate care given to Calvin and his family during their time of need.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019