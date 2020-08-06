Candace Faith King, 54, of Norfolk, VA, died August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her mother and sisters.
She was born in Newport News, VA on March 12, 1966, the daughter of Lillian Pride Smith and Joseph King (Judy).
She was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, proclaiming His name wherever she went. She was an avid reader and beloved Sunday School teacher. She is survived by her mother and father, siblings, Letitia King-Branch (Eric), Janelle Sokolowich (Michael), Brian Bowers (Carmen), Martin King, Vanessa Imhof (Martin), a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her two faithful attendants, Denessa Cobbs and Tiffany Killebrew.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Phil Urquhart.
A service will be held 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy Street, Norfolk. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday, August 7th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to Norfolk Public Library Foundation - Bookmobile at https://www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org/i-want-to/support-npl/the-norfolk-public-library-foundation