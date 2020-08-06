1/1
Candace F. King
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace Faith King, 54, of Norfolk, VA, died August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her mother and sisters.

She was born in Newport News, VA on March 12, 1966, the daughter of Lillian Pride Smith and Joseph King (Judy).

She was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, proclaiming His name wherever she went. She was an avid reader and beloved Sunday School teacher. She is survived by her mother and father, siblings, Letitia King-Branch (Eric), Janelle Sokolowich (Michael), Brian Bowers (Carmen), Martin King, Vanessa Imhof (Martin), a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her two faithful attendants, Denessa Cobbs and Tiffany Killebrew.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Phil Urquhart.

A service will be held 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy Street, Norfolk. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Friday, August 7th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to Norfolk Public Library Foundation - Bookmobile at https://www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org/i-want-to/support-npl/the-norfolk-public-library-foundation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
09:00 AM
Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved