Candice Nicole Morgan, 35, died unexpectedly April 4, 2019. Candice was a beautiful young woman with a heart of gold, who was free spirited and never met a stranger. She lived life to the fullest. She had many things that she enjoyed such as fishing and being on the water. Her favorite hobbies were playing Bingo with her mother and drawing. Candice was an outstanding Paramedic and loved helping people. She graduated at the top 1% of class. The love of her life was "Midgett" her loving dog. Candice will be missed by all who loved and knew her.She was preceded in death by her father Harry Deal. She is survived by her mother, Stephanie Hall; step dad, Doug Carr; Grandparents Betsy and Carlton Belvin, brothers, Nichollas Rusk and Brandon Rusk; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life service officiated by Reverend Bill West will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 6:00 p.m.In memory of Candice and her love of animals, please consider a donation to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, P. O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019