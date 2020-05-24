On Wednesday May 13th, Carey Hiawatha Wrenn, Jr., loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. He is preceded in rest by his parents Ollie Mae and Carey H. Wrenn, Sr. Carey was born on July 6th, 1936 in Newport News, Virginia. Carey served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Howard University and worked for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Upon retiring from the Federal Government, Carey served as President of MCM Productions. While there, he was appointed to the NASA Minority Business Resource Advisory Committee.
Carey would later start his own television production company, C.H. Wrenn & Associates and worked as a consultant for the Newport News Virginia Cable Television Advisory Commission. He regularly attended Trinity Baptist Church on Chestnut Avenue. Carey is survived by two sisters, Janet Patterson (Pat) and Laryce Dixon (Leroy); two sons, Louis (Marie) and Jason; three grandchildren, Brian, Nolan and Clarke; former spouse, Anne; niece, Donna; two nephews, Kurt and David; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards can be mailed to Jason Wrenn, P.O. Box 41297 Arlington, VA 22204. Online condolences can be made at O.H. Smith Funeral Home, Newport News, VA at: ohsmithandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.