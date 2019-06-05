|
Carey Wynn Hall-Warner, 61, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Bluefield, WV, she has been a resident of Hampton since 2003. She worked as a Library Media Specialist at Elephants Fork Elementary School in Suffolk.Carey is survived by her husband Stephen; son, Sean, parents, Thomas and Patricia Yarbrough; sister Suzanne; brothers, Thomas Jr., Wynn, Walter and Christopher.A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm, June 8, 2019 at Unitarian Universalists Fellowship of the Peninsula in Newport News. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019