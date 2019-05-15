|
Carl A. Andrews, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2018. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he worked for Verizon for over 30 years, retiring as a Central Office Repairman.Carl is survived by his wife Helen; children, Rhonda, Robert and Russell and grandchildren J.R. Tabitha and Alison.A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family wishes any memorial contributions, to be made to .To read the full obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 15, 2019