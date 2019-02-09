Newport News, Va. Carl passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 38. He was born on September 4, 1980 in Newport News, Va. Carl was baptized at First Baptist Church in Newport News on Mother's Day, May 13, 2018.Carl loved being outdoors and loved his family. Carl's happiest moments were spent with his family. In his memory, please embrace yours. Carl was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Irene Emmett. Carl is survived by his mother, Debra Hawkins and step-father, William Hawkins, sister, Jennifer Cornwell (Jon) and niece, Gabby; his grandparents, Kermit and Betty Chapman; step-brothers, Rhee and Randy Hawkins; aunts Diana Smith (Tony) and Crystal Stiedle (Myles), cousin Katlyn Mullaney (Greg), uncle Kermit Chapman (Elizabeth), and cousins Matthew, Daniel, Stephen and Joseph. Extended family members include Cole Hawkins, Hannah Joyner (Jamie), Kameron, Ashley Hawkins, and Evan Craft.Family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Newport News. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service in First Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall while the family attends a private interment at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will return to the church for fellowship.In lieu of flowers, Carl would appreciate you doing an act of kindness for someone in need, whether it be a family member, a friend, neighbor, or a stranger.Peninsula Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary