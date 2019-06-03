Carl B. Langley, a resident of Newport News for over 70 years, well known for his professional career in real estate development, passed away on May 31, 2019.Carl was born on December 29, 1935, in Rocky Mount, N.C. A self-made man, his life and accomplishments were achieved by hard work and determination. He was known for quietly helping others. He was a very special man who was well loved.Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Jennie (Coggin) Langley. He leaves behind his daughter, Aubrina C. Schryer-Langley; his companion of 50 years, Patricia A. Pollard; her daughters Sharon P. Torborg (Harry Lee), Nancy A. Niehous (Craig), Pamela A. Snavely (Gene); their children; and a great-grandson. He is also survived by a cousin, Marlyn Rae and a special friend, Charles Batts.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Wesley Wooten, Jr., will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park Mausoleum. Published in Daily Press on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary