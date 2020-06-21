Carl Nelson Crowder, 73, moved to heaven on Thursday, April 9, 2020 with his wife Janet at his side. He was born on July 23, 1946 in Danville, Virginia.



Carl was employed byNewport News Shipbuilding for forty-three years, where he was awarded the title of Master Shipbuilder. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Newport News, serving as deacon and chairman of the lighting team. He enjoyed cruising with friends, NASCAR events and road trips anywhere. Carl loved people and no one remained a stranger for for long. He was a dear friend to many and he treasured each relationship. In his final year of life Carl faced his greatest challenge in the form of a devastating diagnosis. He met that challenge with faith, hope, courage and a peaceful heart.



Carl was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Louise Griffith and Charlie Clemons Crowder.



Carl will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet Overman Crowder, who survives him. He is also survived by his children and their families: Leslie (Rick) McKinney, Alexander (Roza) Nuttall, Melinda (Jeff) Blackard, Kathleen (Bryan) Crispens, Jonathan Crowder and William (Youngrahn) Hawkes. Carl is survived by ten grandchildren.



No service is planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations May be made to the Pantry Fund of First Baptist Church of Newport News or THRIVE Peninsula.



W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home have assisted with arrangements.



