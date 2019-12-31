|
Carl V. Eckard (Buzz) was born on May 17, 1938 in Hildabran, NC. He passed away December 27, 2019 after 4 years of declining health. He graduated from Hildebran High School, NC and served in the U.S army from 1955 to 1958. Most of his working career was spent as a welder in Newport News, VA and was a long time member of Welders Union Local 540 (now 110). He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Laney and parents, Vernon and Armetta Eckard. Carl is survived by his wife, Sonya G. Eckard of the home; sisters, Hilda Eckard (Bob Raybold) of Florida, Nina Rodgers (Bill) of North Carolina and Leverne Cornelius (Raj) of California. We want to thank Dr. Kessler and his staff for their care during this difficult time. A special thanks to Rick Holden, Joanie Gummo and Carry Selby.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019