Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL ECKARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL V. ECKARD


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl V. Eckard (Buzz) was born on May 17, 1938 in Hildabran, NC. He passed away December 27, 2019 after 4 years of declining health. He graduated from Hildebran High School, NC and served in the U.S army from 1955 to 1958. Most of his working career was spent as a welder in Newport News, VA and was a long time member of Welders Union Local 540 (now 110). He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Laney and parents, Vernon and Armetta Eckard. Carl is survived by his wife, Sonya G. Eckard of the home; sisters, Hilda Eckard (Bob Raybold) of Florida, Nina Rodgers (Bill) of North Carolina and Leverne Cornelius (Raj) of California. We want to thank Dr. Kessler and his staff for their care during this difficult time. A special thanks to Rick Holden, Joanie Gummo and Carry Selby.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -