Carl William Hicks, 79, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the Gardens at Warwick Forest in Newport News, VA. He was born in Hillsborough, NC and graduated from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He retired from the Shipyard in 1999 after 39 years of service. He was a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church and the William J. McMahon Masonic Lodge #303 AF&A. He was previously a member of the Newport News Scottish Rite, Khedive Shrine Temple and the Khedive Oriental Band.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Rilee Hicks; sons, Christopher Hicks (Theresa) and Kenneth Burgess (Jenny), daughter, Angela Gary (Al); grandchildren, Kenneth, Jr., Jacob, and Ella Burgess and Brannyn and Camryn Tatem; his brother, Elwood Hicks (Lou) and sisters, Doris Daniel, Faye Pangle (Robert), Thelma Hester (Willis) and several nephews and nieces. One other person that he truly loved was his mother-in-law, Ovella Lucy and of course, he loved his dog "Cody." We would like to thank the staff at the Gardens at Warwick Forest and Riverside Hospice for taking care of him, and for me, for the last year.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA. The family will greet guests in the Welcome Center beginning at 9:45 am. Following the service everyone is invited to join the family in the Fellowship Hall for a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to Chestnut Memorial or any . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 10, 2019