Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Garner Funeral Home
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Westview Cemetery
Carl "Sneady" Williams

Carl "Sneady" Williams Obituary
Carl "Sneady" Williams, 78, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home.Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home with Rev. Amos Sykes officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Westview Cemetery. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
