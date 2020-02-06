|
Carl "Sneady" Williams, 78, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home.Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home with Rev. Amos Sykes officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Westview Cemetery. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020