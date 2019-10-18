|
|
Carla Elder returned to the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 16, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Rabbito St. Thomas, her father, Edward Vincent, Sr., and her brother Eddie Vincent, Jr. Survivors include her son Kyle Vincent; her daughter, Carly Jo Bennett; her soulmate and partner of 22 years, Carl "Butch" Schellhammer; her sisters, Laurie Osakowicz and her husband, Joe, Sherry Uzwiak and her husband, Lance, and Lisa Nachilo and her husband, Chet; a brother, Craig Vincent; and many nieces and nephews.
Carla enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her dogs Patch and Rainy. She loved cooking, gardening, her gnomes, Jelly Belly jellybeans, and caring for others. She fought a courageous battle for 12 years against hemochromatosis and cancer.
A celebration of Carla's life will take place at 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 19 at her home. All friends are welcome.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2019