Carlos "Chuck" Miramontes, 89, of Newport News, VA passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Chuck served 20 years in the U.S Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was an active member of the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711. Chuck loved his football; his favorite team was SF 49ers. In his free time, he loved to read, listen to his German music, and take Caribbean Cruises. His favorite saying was, and what everyone knew him as, "MISTER TERRIBLE."
Chuck is survived by his girlfriend of 13 years, Connie Anderson; two sons, Carlos Miramontes Jr. (Karen) and Michael Miramontes (Daniell); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Chuck was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.
Memorial Services for Chuck will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home, followed by a gathering at the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
