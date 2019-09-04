Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Warwick Moose Lodge #1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Miramontes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos "Chuck" Miramontes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos "Chuck" Miramontes Obituary
Carlos "Chuck" Miramontes, 89, of Newport News, VA passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Chuck served 20 years in the U.S Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was an active member of the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711. Chuck loved his football; his favorite team was SF 49ers. In his free time, he loved to read, listen to his German music, and take Caribbean Cruises. His favorite saying was, and what everyone knew him as, "MISTER TERRIBLE."

Chuck is survived by his girlfriend of 13 years, Connie Anderson; two sons, Carlos Miramontes Jr. (Karen) and Michael Miramontes (Daniell); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Chuck was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

Memorial Services for Chuck will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home, followed by a gathering at the Warwick Moose Lodge #1711. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now