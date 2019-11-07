Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
Carlton A. Perry


1946 - 2019
Carlton A. Perry Obituary
Carlton "Carl" A. Perry died on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 after a short illness. Carl was the son of the late Rev. John E. Perry and Charlotte Sheffield Perry of Newport News. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on April 8, 1946.

Survivors include his wife Dee Perry of 30 years; two sons, Michael of Florida and David of Arkansas and David's sons, Dominic and Evan in Arkansas and daughter Sinjin in Texas; and his step children Jeremy Frederick and Alan Frederick, both of Newport News. He had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, John Perry, Jr. (Maria), and Daniel Perry, both of Newport News; and his sister Donna Beard (Jimmy) of Roanoke Valley, VA.

Carl and Dee met in the late 1980's while playing volleyball and then discovered that they both liked line dancing. They loved it so much that they then moved into couple's country dancing. Together they entered competition dancing and won several awards in waltz and two-step. They also enjoyed doing craft events in several areas of Virginia and in surrounding states. Dee spent most of her free time sewing and crocheting for these events.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019
