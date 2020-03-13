Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251

Carlton B. Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlton B. Watson Obituary
Carlton Bernard Watson "Booboo" 63, passed away Friday March 6. He grew up in Phoebus and attended Hampton Public Schools. He worked as a commercial fisherman for 20 years and at the College of William and Mary for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Sanders-Watson, daughter Carltina Sanders, son LaVar Sanders; four brothers, Vonley Johnson (Fayette), Donald, Raymond and Anthony Watson (Shirley); three sisters Vivian and Sheila Watson, and Constance Braxton (Billy); sister-in-law Kae Watson; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, special brother Anthony Payton (Cassandra), and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A viewing will be Friday March 13 from 1pm-6pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St Newport News, VA. Homegoing services will be 11am Saturday March 14, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W County St Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -