|
|
Carlton Bernard Watson "Booboo" 63, passed away Friday March 6. He grew up in Phoebus and attended Hampton Public Schools. He worked as a commercial fisherman for 20 years and at the College of William and Mary for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Sanders-Watson, daughter Carltina Sanders, son LaVar Sanders; four brothers, Vonley Johnson (Fayette), Donald, Raymond and Anthony Watson (Shirley); three sisters Vivian and Sheila Watson, and Constance Braxton (Billy); sister-in-law Kae Watson; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, special brother Anthony Payton (Cassandra), and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A viewing will be Friday March 13 from 1pm-6pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th St Newport News, VA. Homegoing services will be 11am Saturday March 14, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 W County St Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020