Carlton R. (Carl) Duncan
Carlton (Carl) R. Duncan, 63, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was retired from CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his dad, Virgil Duncan. Survivors include his mom Rachel Duncan; brother David Duncan; sister Brenda Mendenhall; nephews, Ryan Mendenhall (Angela) and Kevin Mendenhall. Carl had many friends and was loved by all. The family will hold a private burial service. A celebration of life will be held for all of Carl's friends and family at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
