Carmela E. Woolard "Carm", "Camille", "Carlotta", age 83, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Carmela was born in Schenectady, NY on November 8, 1936 and grew up in Saratoga Springs, NY. She married the love of her life, Edgar M. Woolard "Mel", in Saratoga Springs, NY on August 31, 1969, and they spent 50 wonderful years together before his passing on August 20, 2019.
Carmela was preceded in rest by her mother Josephine Esposito Fox and stepfather Maynard Fox of Saratoga Springs, NY. She was also preceded in rest by her sister Irene (Don) Clute, brothers Victor Esposito and Raymond (Vera) Esposito of Saratoga Springs, NY and nephew Steve Esposito of Columbus, OH. She is survived by her sister Mary Covell (Foster) Wendell of Saratoga Springs, NY and brothers Albert (Beverly) Esposito of Troy, NY, Anthony (Mary) Esposito of Fairfield, OH and Edward (Shirley) Esposito of Saratoga Springs, NY. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Nathalia (Don) Cunningham of Land O' Lakes, FL and Gloria Price of Niceville, FL. Carm was adored by her many loving nieces and nephews of her extended family in Ohio, New York, California and Virginia and by their families. Carmela is also survived by many dear friends and neighbors including life-long friends in Saratoga Springs, NY. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brendan McElroy for all the loving care during her final days.
Carmela loved life, family, friends, clothes, jewelry, and shopping. She was extremely generous and enjoyed giving gifts to those she loved. Celebrations for her birthday went on for days. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held for both Carmela and her sweet Mel at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Mel & Carmela Woolard.