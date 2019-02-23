Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Gloucester: Carmela R. Rosell, 74, passed away February 20, 2019. She was a native of New York. Carmela was a very caring person and enjoyed her job when she worked in home health as a nurse's aide. She liked being with people and was fond of all animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rosell; and sons, Jonathan Burns and Robert Rosell. She is survived by sons, James Burns (Jennifer), Steven Burns and Edward Rosell (Shirley); nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Memorial service officiated by Reverend John Pouchot will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In memory of Carmela memorial contributions may be given to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, P. O. Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2019
