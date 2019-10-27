Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
125 West County St.
Hampton, VA
MSG Carnell Tate passed away peacefully Saturday, 19 October 2019. MSG Tate's military career of nearly 27 years included service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam logistical support. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Charlene Tate Nichols; doting grandson, Elliot Tate Nichols of Mount Holly, NC; former son-in-law, Louis H. Nichols of Burlington, CT; only remaining sibling of twelve, Raymond E. Tate (Shirley) of San Antonio, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted family, friends, and fellow veterans.

Services celebrating Carnell's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 125 West County St. Hampton, VA, Pastor Joshua N. King, Sr. presiding.

A viewing will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Smith Brothers Chapel, 545 East Mercury Boulevard, Hampton, followed by visitation with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. 757-723-4117.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Retired Armed Forces Club (RAFC) of Virginia, Inc. which Tate helped to establish at 398 Union St. Hampton, VA 23669. 757-723-8419; or to the General Scholarship Fund, Office of Development, Hampton University, Hampton, VA 23668, where Tate was employed for many years at the campus Book Store.

Services of comfort have been entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 East Mercury Boulevard Hampton 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
