Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
Carney Hayes Obituary
On December 21, 2019, Carney (Panos) Hayes of Maryland, beloved wife of the late Edward Charles Hayes, devoted mother of Dr. Pauline Hayes Garrett and her husband Robert of West Friendship, MD., Charles Edward Hayes and his wife Sharon of Salisbury, MD. and Dr. George Edward Hayes and his wife Dr. Joan of York, PA., cherished Grandmother of Jennifer Elaine Swift and her husband Adam, Dr. Stephanie Garrett Soukup and her husband Andrew, Eric Edward Hayes and his wife Kristen, Christopher Stephen Hayes and his wife Jayme, Gregory Charles Hayes, Edward George Hayes and Deanna Joan Hayes, and loving Great Grandmother of Ian Nathaniel Swift, Haley Elizabeth Swift, Sarah Elaine Swift, Evelyn Anne Soukup, Abigail Rose Soukup, Charles Joseph Hayes, Beth Evelyn Hayes, Cameron Rowe Hayes, Mackenzie Lee Hayes. Mrs. Hayes is predeceased by her parents George and Helen (Anas) Panos and siblings Ernest Panos, James Panos, Olga Konstant, Mary Koutris.

Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, on Sunday December 29, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Trisagion will take place at 7:30 pm. Visitation will also be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21207 from 10:30-11:00 am with the funeral services beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may direct donations in Mrs. Hayes name to Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 27, 2019
