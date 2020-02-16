|
Carol A. Layne, beloved wife, mother, friend, and a long-time resident of Newport News, VA, died unexpectedly on February 12, 2020 at the age of 80 in her home.
Carol is survived by her husband, Billy W. Layne and her son, Michael W. Layne. She is predeceased by her brother Ralph Peter (Pete) Chamberlain.
Carol was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 23, 1939 to Maynard and Agnes Chamberlain. She spent much of her youth living in remote places such as Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Alaska, until she met and married her lifelong husband and partner, Billy, in Virginia. As a military wife, she moved and lived all over the world and gave birth to their only son, Michael, in Münchweiler, Germany.
Carol enjoyed painting in oils later in life and produced several fine pieces of art that are framed and hanging in her home and in her son's house. Curious by nature, she was a joyful and relentless explorer of her family's ancestry, tracing one of her ancestral paths back to the Mayflower and two of its passengers. Carol was an avid reader and a central inspiration in her son's passion for writing. She read and edited each of her son's novels over the years with an accurate, detailed eye that always caught errors other missed. No editor was her equal.
Though not belonging to any particular congregation at the time of her death, she was a spiritual person throughout her life and had read the Bible from beginning to end. That, along with her natural personality, made her a kind, loving person who always put others before herself.
A funeral service is scheduled for February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Quantico National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Family member Larry Jackson will officiate. In lieu of flowers or donations, Carol would want everyone to perform a selfless act for a loved one or a stranger. This would make her happy. Carol is, and will continue to be, painfully missed. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020