Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
Carol A. Pilgreen Obituary
Carol A. Pilgreen passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Newport News. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8 at 12:00 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. For full obituary, please see website www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 6, 2020
