Carol Ann Anspach Litzinger
December 25th, 1949 - October 7th, 2020

She is survived by her son, Richard Wright of Nags Head NC; her daughter, Nicole Johnson of Kewaunee WI her husband Brent and their five children; her two brothers, Charles Anspach of Clayton NC, his wife, Sandra and their children and grandchildren; Bill Anspach of Seattle, WA his wife, Kari and their children and grandchildren; and her sister Kathleen McDowell of Kewaunee WI.

She called Hampton her home where she will be remembered most for her work with Buckroe Beach Rescue Squad and the American Red Cross.

Arrangements are by Buchanan Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on November 14th at 11am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 521 Juneau St Kewaunee Wi 54216.

Her family has a gofundme set up on her facebook page to help with final cost.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
