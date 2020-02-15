|
Carol Ann Pendleton, 84, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on February 10, 2020 with her family by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Nashua, New Hampshire to the late Eugene and Irene Weston.
Carol graduated from Nashua High School in 1953 and following her graduation, she attended nursing school. She met the love of her life, Ted Pendleton, on a blind date while she was still in high school and the two were married on September 4, 1954.
The couple relocated to Hampton, Virginia and it was here that her successful career began with the Civil Service at Langley Air Force Base. During a time of equal opportunity and women's rights, Carol was determined to make a career for herself. She worked her way up from a GS1 to a GS13, equivalent to the rank of a major and at the time of her retirement she was a weapons system manager for the Tactical Air Command.
Carol and Ted relocated to Florida from Virginia in 1988 following Carol's retirement. Here she could enjoy the leisurely life. She loved hosting parties at their home, vacationing to the beach, visiting with her best friend in New Hampshire, lounging by the pool, shopping, talking on the phone, spending all the time she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending quality time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ted R. Pendleton; children, Jody Pendleton (Lisa), Tracy Pendleton (Ken); grandchildren; Amy Pendleton, Jessica Pendleton (Gamma), Kaitlyn Lindsey (Chad), Brittany Barrett (Kyle), Robert Barrett (McKenzie), Jeffery Robinson, Elisabeth Thompson (Cody); great-grandchildren, Silas, Piper, Charlie and Eric; her sister at heart, Lucille Lockwood; and many extended family members and friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and whole hearted thank you to the nurses and staff at Brandon Health and Rehabilitation Center and Brandon Regional Hospital for their compassionate care during her time there. The doctor and nurses at Brandon Regional Hospital were especially great during her final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at O'Brien's, 701 W. Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's honor to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.ALifeTribute.com.
Dear Mom, we said a prayer for you to thank the Lord above for blessing us with a lifetime of your tenderhearted love. We thanked God for the caring you've shown us through the years, for the closeness we've enjoyed in time of laughter and of tears. And so, we thank you from the heart for all you've done for us and we bless the Lord for giving us the best Mother there could be. Love, Tracy & Jody.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 15, 2020