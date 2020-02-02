|
Carol Ann Tate Wezensky, age 80 of Gloucester, died January 29, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. A native of Roanoke, born September 6, 1939, to the late Helen Downey Tate and Jack E. Tate, Sr. and graduated William Fleming High School, class of 1958. She was a member of the Women in Construction, also known as WIC, actively involved in the construction of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel second tube. Mrs. Wezensky retired from the Newport News City Schools Transportation Department. An active member of St. Therese Catholic Church, the Theresians, the Red Hat Society, managed the Charitable Bingo Gaming Activities as well as Sweet Adelines. A brother Jack E. Tate, Jr., and her son James Charles Wezensky (Chuck) preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James A. Wezensky, three sons, Rodger Collins, wife Melodie, Robert Wezensky, wife Natalie, Michael Wezensky, wife Barbara, eight grandchildren, Hope Collins Skinner, husband Jeremiah, Devon Collins, Jamie Wezensky, James Bryant Wezensky, Gavin Wezensky, wife Becky, Justin Wezensky, wife Marissa, Sylvia Wezensky, Shayla Wezensky, one great-grandchild, Eden Wezensky, Sister, Bonnie D. Tate, special niece Sarah Whitman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Hogg Funeral Home Gloucester Point. A Christian Funeral Liturgy conducted by Father Gregory Kandt will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Church of St. Therese, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Interment will be private. In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to Church of St. Therese, Bread for Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020