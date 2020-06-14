Carol Brewer Johnson, 77, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Gardens at Warwick Forest nursing home. Carol was a native of Newport News but also lived in Eagle Springs, North Carolina. Her husband of 48 years, Richard Dean Johnson, preceded her in death and is buried in Eagle Springs.
Carol was born on August 31, 1942, in Newport News and was the daughter of the late Aaron Domas Brewer and Foy Deaton Brewer. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1960. She retired from Verizon with 30 years of service. She later worked for York County Schools and retired after five years of service.
Carol lovingly raised her children, Vawnetta and Bill. She left a legacy of a strong work ethic, navigating life in kindness, dignity, and showing honor to her family and friends. Carol loved children and continued to pour her non-working hours into the lives of the children of both Calvary Baptist Church and later with those from Pine Grove Baptist Church. She attended bible studies at Pleasant View Friend's Church and Brown's Chapel Christian Church. In addition to this, Carol tirelessly volunteered for many years helping Meals on Wheels. She and Richard were honored by former Governor of North Carolina, Pat McCrory, for their faithful volunteer work with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, William (Bill) Domas Brewer. She is survived by her daughter, Vawnetta Vay Fishgrab (Mark) of Denver, Colorado; son, William (Bill) Samuel Johnson of Newport News; sister, Barbara Brewer of Eagle Springs; granddaughter, Marcia Alynne Fishgrab Chavez (Luis) of Aurora, Colorado; two great-grandsons, Raviv Dean Chavez and Rey Raphael Chavez, both of Aurora; two nephews, Eli Dowaliby and Aaron Dowaliby; Madelyn and Tom Crosby; Edith and Steve Arthur; Emily Arthur; Kim and Jason Dywer; Hadley Dywer; Jimmy and Tina Johnson; Amber Johnson; Boots and Hilda Sanders; close friends of the family, Dreama Bateman, Dreama (Missy) Johnson, Charles (Buddy) Johnson, Julia (Pinky) Wainwright, Samantha Freeland, Sue Whitcher, Earl Whitcher, Linda Schultz, and Mary Ellen Kolton; her remaining and extended family; and her church families.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Derek Jones officiating. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels America at https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
Carol was born on August 31, 1942, in Newport News and was the daughter of the late Aaron Domas Brewer and Foy Deaton Brewer. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1960. She retired from Verizon with 30 years of service. She later worked for York County Schools and retired after five years of service.
Carol lovingly raised her children, Vawnetta and Bill. She left a legacy of a strong work ethic, navigating life in kindness, dignity, and showing honor to her family and friends. Carol loved children and continued to pour her non-working hours into the lives of the children of both Calvary Baptist Church and later with those from Pine Grove Baptist Church. She attended bible studies at Pleasant View Friend's Church and Brown's Chapel Christian Church. In addition to this, Carol tirelessly volunteered for many years helping Meals on Wheels. She and Richard were honored by former Governor of North Carolina, Pat McCrory, for their faithful volunteer work with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, William (Bill) Domas Brewer. She is survived by her daughter, Vawnetta Vay Fishgrab (Mark) of Denver, Colorado; son, William (Bill) Samuel Johnson of Newport News; sister, Barbara Brewer of Eagle Springs; granddaughter, Marcia Alynne Fishgrab Chavez (Luis) of Aurora, Colorado; two great-grandsons, Raviv Dean Chavez and Rey Raphael Chavez, both of Aurora; two nephews, Eli Dowaliby and Aaron Dowaliby; Madelyn and Tom Crosby; Edith and Steve Arthur; Emily Arthur; Kim and Jason Dywer; Hadley Dywer; Jimmy and Tina Johnson; Amber Johnson; Boots and Hilda Sanders; close friends of the family, Dreama Bateman, Dreama (Missy) Johnson, Charles (Buddy) Johnson, Julia (Pinky) Wainwright, Samantha Freeland, Sue Whitcher, Earl Whitcher, Linda Schultz, and Mary Ellen Kolton; her remaining and extended family; and her church families.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Derek Jones officiating. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels America at https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.