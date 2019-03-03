On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Mr. Carol Cameron Kiser passed away at the age of 89. Mr. Kiser was born May 4, 1929 in Concord, NC to the late Homer Clarence Kiser and Mary Ann (Cameron) Kiser. He served in the U.S. Navy as an Aircraft Radio Electrician aboard the USS Sicily and obtained the Korean Service Medal 3 stars, Navy Occupation Medal, and United Nations Service Medal, among others. He had a distinguished career with NASA as an electrical engineer working on projects such as Mercury, LDEF, Space Shuttle launches, and others. He was well respected and revered among his other amazing colleagues. He married Joan Carolyn Hagler of Concord, NC on February 10, 1952 and they shared 63 wonderful years together, having one daughter, Monica Gwyn Kiser. Mr. Kiser had a passion for his cars and enjoyed "tinkering around in the garage" with them, as he would say. He was an avid collector of NASCAR memorabilia and enjoyed watching the races, all of them. He enjoyed the many years he got to know and spend time with his neighbor Richard Harold who became a great friend to him later in life. Mr. Kiser was preceded in death by his wife Joan Carolyn (Hagler) Kiser, his daughter, Monica Gwyn (Kiser) Stevens, his brother Julius Wayne Kiser, and his sisters Lottie Sue (Kiser) McLain and Mary Ellen (Kiser) Suther. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Anthony Cameron Stevens of Schuyler, VA and Marci Robyn (Stevens) Graham of Henrico, VA; nephew Terry Allen Suther and wife Ann of Fayetteville, NC; niece Karen Suzanne (Suther) Kearns and husband Carey of High Point, NC; nephews Billy Eugene McLain, Jr., of Kannapolis, NC and Robert Kiser; and grand-niece Brandi Michelle Kearns of High Point, NC. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home and Wilkinson Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary