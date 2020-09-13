Carol Louise Miller Krause died September 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC. Her parents, William and Lucie Miller, sister, Frances Scholtes, and husband, M. Stanley Krause, Jr., preceded her in death.
Born January 21, 1943, in Winston-Salem, Mrs. Krause was a member of the Reynolds High School class of 1961. In 1965, she was graduated from Wake Forest University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English. Shortly afterwards she joined the Winston-Salem Journal as a reporter. In later years she worked in Groton, Connecticut, and at the Times-Herald and Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia.
In Newport News she became president of the Tidewater Virginia Daffodil Association, where she always took pride in the ribbons and cups her flowers won and delight in the friends she and her husband made. She played duplicate bridge avidly as a life master with the American Contract Bridge League.
After the death of her husband, Mrs. Krause returned to her roots in North Carolina, settling in Clemmons, where she joined Clemmons Moravian Church. She also volunteered at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts in Winston-Salem.
Survivors include her son, Miller Krause, and two nieces, Betsy Manila and Linda Spargur.
Final arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Clemmons Moravian Church, the Jerry Long Family YMCA of Clemmons, or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
