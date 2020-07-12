1/1
Carol Mae Charity-Sarpong
1955 - 2020
Carol Mae Charity-Sarpong, 65 of Hampton, VA departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020. Born on March 6, 1955 to the late Lillian Charity. Carol was preceded in death by her lovely adopted parents Harold and Sarah Charity, daughter Kimberly Cotten, brothers Oliver Cooper, Gary Cooper, Henry Charity, and sister Claudette Cooper.

Carol is survived by her husband Peter Agyei-Sarpong, sons, Frankie A. Cotten, Justin D. Cotten, Kofi A. Sarpong; brother, Harold Charity, Jr.; sisters, Sylvia Charity and Crystal Dodd; sisters-in-law, Harriett Cooper and Marilyn Cooper; grandchildren, Jayden Cotten and Bella Cotten; daughter-in-law Darling Cotten; God daughter Tonya Medley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a teaching assistant in Philadelphia, PA, Hampton, and Alexandria, VA. She loved teaching children and had an affinity for sewing and craft projects. She was a woman of God, love of her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 14 from 2-7 p.m. and a private service will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m., with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
