Carol McGuire Kennell, 82, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Lt. Col. William Henry McGuire and Beulah Storrs McGuire of Park City, UT, and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Marion (Bob) Kennell, an infant son, David Christopher, and siblings JoAnne, Karen, Brian, and Michael. She is survived by her two sons, Timothy McGuire Kennell (Debbie), and Robert Matthew Kennell (Kim); sisters Patricia, Sharon, Brenda, and Margo; four grandchildren, Chris Kennell (Crystal), Sarah Church (Karl), Liz Schenk (Will), and Emily Kennell; great-grandchildren Zara Church, Dustin Church, and Ryan Kennell; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was truly devoted to her family. She loved animals, children, yellow roses, and spending time at Sandbridge Beach with her family.Carol spent much of her life in Hampton, VA, where she graduated from Hampton High School in 1955. Following graduation, she worked at NASA Langley prior to Bob being drafted into the U.S. Army and being stationed in Germany. After they returned to VA, she dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother, homemaker, and volunteer, including 20 years of service as Director of the Mother's Day Out Program at Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a godly woman and was very active at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hampton, VA, before moving to Williamsburg, VA, where she was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, at 1 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666, followed by internment at Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Mother's Day Out Program at Wesley United Methodist Church or a . Nelsen Funeral Home Williamsburg will be assisting with arrangements. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Williamsburg Landing for caring for Carol over the last year.