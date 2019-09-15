Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivy Baptist Church
50 Maple Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Carol Virginia Tucker Jones


1931 - 2019
Carol Virginia Tucker Jones Obituary
CAROL VIRGINIA TUCKER JONES, 88, of Hampton, VA answered the Lord's call on Sept 19, 2019 to come home and receive her wings.

She was born on March 28, 1931 in Newport News, VA. A proud graduate of Huntington High School, Carol attended nursing school at Hampton University where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Certification. Her professional career included work in the Hampton Institute infirmary, as a private duty nurse and in retail at Leggetts.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Alexander Tucker Sr. and Mary Howell Tucker Lipscomb; her beloved husband, Bill; siblings, Diane Washington (Raymond), Alexander Tucker Jr. (Dorothy), Edwin Tucker; son, Wayne and grandson, Fabian; and son-in-law, Bill Cope. She leaves to cherish her memory: sons, William Foley (Marion) and Walter; daughters, Carolita and Cynthia Hopkins-Jones; sisters, Brenda Tucker and Carol Tucker; brother, William Floyd Tucker (Naomi); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, god children, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A family hour will be held on Thursday, Sept 19th, from 6pm to 8pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel. The Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, Sept 20th at 11am at Ivy Baptist Church, 50 Maple Avenue, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019
