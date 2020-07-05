Carole Rowswell Lynch passed away on June 28, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 4, 1945, to Moreland Humphries Lynch and Estelle Irene Edelman, she graduated from Penn Hills High School before graduating from Slippery Rock State College with a degree in Education.
A longtime resident of Williamsburg, Carole retired from the Williamsburg/James City County school system where she taught at Bruton Heights Elementary School and Toano Middle School. After receiving a Master's Degree from the College of William and Mary, she spent many years as a guidance counselor at Toano Middle School. Carole also served as President of Stuttgart Porsche Service for thirty years, which allowed her to work closely with her beloved husband Robert Lynch. Carole loved animals and spent many of her post-career hours walking dogs for the Heritage Humane Society. She also loved to sing and dance and just spending time on boats. She was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Carole is survived by her daughter, Sharyn Rhodes and her husband, Joe; son, Christopher Layton and his partner, Heather; grandson, Christopher; brother, Robert M. Lynch and his wife, Patricia; and niece, Bethany Edkins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heritage Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com
