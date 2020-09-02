Carolee F. Holloway, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was a native of the Bronx, NY and a resident of Grafton, Virginia for 35 years.



Carolee was a member of Waters Edge Church in Yorktown and a team mom to multiple sports teams for over 45 years. She was a great mother to her family and all who knew her. She was also a lifelong New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.



Carolee was preceded in rest by her parents, Walter and Rose Hall, aunts Elanor and Anne, Uncle Eddie and older sister, Alice Carty and her husband Donald.



Survivors include Carolee's husband of 57 years, Rich (Pops) Holloway; 3 sons, Richard Jr and wife Joyce, Brian Holloway and wife Sarah and Craig Holloway and wife Amy; daughter, Kelly Holloway; 4 grandchildren, Emma Holloway, Ryan Holloway, Luke Holloway and Dena May Southern; 2 sisters, Barbara Hall and Lenore Eanes; and dearest best friends, Scott and Tasha Jacobs, Liz Allen and Juanita Halliday.



The graveside service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waters Edge Church in Carolee's honor.



