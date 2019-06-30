Caroline Elise Wheeler of Virginia Beach, Va. received her angel wings on June 27, 2019. She was born November 14, 2015 in Norfolk, quickly stealing her family's heart, earning numerous pet names and receiving endless amounts of love and snuggles. She was Daddy's Girl and Mommy's "Mini-Me"; a beautiful child with bright, wide eyes and the cutest crooked smile.



Caroline was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder at the age of 7 months. Although her illness took many abilities from her, she is now running free, chasing butterflies, picking wildflowers and feeling the warm sunshine on her face, as any 3 year old should.



Caroline will be forever loved by her doting parents, Josh Wheeler and Stephanie Phillips-Wheeler of Virginia Beach; maternal grandparents, Jeri and Michael Phillips of Norfolk; paternal grandparents, Cece Wheeler and John Wheeler of Hampton; aunt and uncle Jessica and Ralph Chesson of Norfolk; uncle Luke Wheeler of Hampton; three very special cousins, Jack and Henry Chesson and Kate Wheeler, and extended family throughout the country.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601, immediately followed by visitation with the family.



Flowers are welcome or donations in Caroline's memory may be sent to: Bereaved Parents Council, Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Attn: Larissa Trinder, Director of Major Gifts CHKD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507; OR Edmarc Hospice for Children, Edmarc. org. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019