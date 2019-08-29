Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Blume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Kegel Blume

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Kegel Blume Obituary
Caroline Kegel Blume, 90, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Martin Blume, her loving husband of 57 years.

Caroline is survived by her daughter, Kathi Evans and her husband, Allen; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

The family wishes to acknowledge her wonderful friends, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Nursing Center for their loving care.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.