Caroline Kegel Blume, 90, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Martin Blume, her loving husband of 57 years.
Caroline is survived by her daughter, Kathi Evans and her husband, Allen; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
The family wishes to acknowledge her wonderful friends, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Nursing Center for their loving care.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019