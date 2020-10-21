1/1
Caroline Lee Hilliard
Caroline Lee Hilliard, 61, of Newport News, passed away October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, ST Perry and mother, Vera Perry.

She graduated in 1975 from Killeen High School in Killen, TX. Caroline was the former Retail Manager of Rite Aid and was a member of the Southern Baptist Church. Her kids, grandchildren, and family were her main passion. She and her husband often enjoyed boating and fishing together- it was her favorite pastime.

Caroline leaves her loving husband, Milton Hilliard; her son, Michael D. Hilliard (Susan); daughters, Carolyn D. Hilliard, Karen D. Jacobs (Dion); grandchildren, Ashanti R. Walker, Amani L. Walker, Mahtahjay J. Jackson, Dion Jacobs II, Lee-Mae C. Jacobs; her siblings, Bobby W. Perry, Billy J. Perry, Claudis Perry; as well as many other extended loved ones.

The family will hold a private service for Caroline. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
