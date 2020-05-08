Caroline McKenzie Griffith
1995 - 2020
Caroline M. Griffith, 24, of Hampton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born on October 15, 1995, she was raised in Hampton where she was a 2014 graduate of Phoebus High School and graduated from Tidewater Medical Training in 2020 as a Clinical Nursing Assistant She had recently accepted a position at Riverside Hospital.

She was involved with Pure Water Ministry. Caroline was known for her love and devotion to her dear friends. She had a huge heart for animals and she loved them all. It is comforting to know her infectious smile will always be looking down on us. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Caroline was preceded in death by her grandfather, Marvin Griffith and her great-aunt, Mildred "Sissy" Wise. Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her father, Michael Griffith; her mother, Elizabeth Munson; her step-father, Martin Munson; her sister, Katherine Griffith and her fiancé, James Coltrain; step-sisters, Ashley Cline (Michael), Colby Matthews (Joshua), and Jordan Day; grandmothers, Rebecca Holland and Betsy Griffith; uncles, Mark Griffith (Lisette) and James Holland (Benee); aunt Susan Goetz (Kevin); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she absolutely loved and adored. She will also be greatly missed by her boyfriend and best friend of the past 10 years, Donnie Phillips and his family.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. and may be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/pg/R-Hayden-Smith-Funeral-Home-126124770776575/videos/?ref=page_internal.

Because Caroline always fed the stray cats while on vacation on Ocracoke Island, please donate to Ocracats at www.ocracats.org or Pure Water Ministry at 102 Emma Drive, Hampton, VA 23664 (please make note on both sites that this donation is in memory of Caroline Griffith).

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

40 entries
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Debra Pitts
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My heart is breaking. I am so sorry for your loss. Last time I saw Caroline she was a little girl full of pep and lots of love. My favorite memory with her was when I was living with the family my first year of Masters Commission. We were all sitting around the dinner table and Caroline burst out saying Dude. I was smiling but I remember Elizabeth was not to happy at the time because I had taught her daughter slang. (Dude happened to be a word I used a lot being from California and all.) I will miss Carolines smile and love for life.
Chrissy Hathaway
Friend
May 8, 2020
Elizabeth, I am so heartbroken for you. You always talked with such love and joy about your precious Caroline. I keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers with love.
Diane Cahill
Friend
May 8, 2020
My husband and I know Caroline by her Grandmother Pastor Becky who is a dear friend. Our prayers and hearts go out to the family and friends. May our Lord Jesus Christ give you the peace, comfort, & strength only HE CAN. Our Lord now has another beautiful angel that served HIM on earth and now in Heaven
Charles Dunn
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
You were such an amazing person and I will truly miss you
Deanna Bulich
Friend
May 8, 2020
She was alovely young women and will be missed. So sad to hear of your loss.
Karen Brophy
May 8, 2020
Deepest condolences Mike. Praying for you and your family.
Bryan Maynard
Friend
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I cant even begin to know what you are going through right now. Peace be with you and your family.
Dana
Classmate
May 7, 2020
You will be in everyone thoughts. Your smile will forever be in my mind.
Megan Bancroft
Friend
May 7, 2020
Elizabeth, My heart breaks for you and all the friends and family who so dearly loves Caroline. Her beautiful spirit and heart will live on, I am here to help with anything you need, please don't hesitate to reach out.
Yvonne Johnson
Friend
May 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kayla Hill
Classmate
May 7, 2020
BARBARA SMITH
Friend
May 7, 2020
Elizabeth my heart breaks for u n your family. I am so sorry for your loss. May GOD hold you in his arms to ease your pain. Love you. Linda Ellis
Linda Ellis
Friend
May 7, 2020
Caroline was a beam of light to her fellow students and made me smile every time I saw her. She drilled questions at me, even until the day before she took her exam to become a CNA. She was a leader and was passionate about caring for others. I will miss her.
Christine Smith
Teacher
May 7, 2020
To the parents and family of Caroline,I wish to exspess my most sincere and deepest sympathy.She was one of the sweetest young ladies I know .She had an infectious smile ,that immediately drew you in .She has been a part of my life for so long ,she was just another one of my great nieces ,whom I have grown to love as much as any of the other nieces. She was so sweet and polite you had to love her.She has been a part of our family's get togethers and dinners for a very long time. Her sweet face will be sadly missed,so Fly High Sweet Girl .You have fought the good fight .I am sure God was waiting with open arms. Althought she is with her Lord and Savior ,I for one find it extremely hard to realize you are gone.
Sincerely Doris Winbourne Miller
Doris Miller
Friend
May 7, 2020
Elizabeth, I am so sorry for your loss. I know your heart is so heavy. We love you and are sending prayers and hugs for you all!
Crystal Sullivan
Friend
May 7, 2020
Im truly sorry for your loss and you are in my prayers ❤
Tammy Winston
Friend
May 7, 2020
My heart brakes for the family. May God wrap his loving arms around this family and help them get thru this sad time. I didn't know Caroline but have read many of Becky's comments on facebook about her. It is apparent she was loved very much.
Sam Wallace
May 7, 2020
May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and your family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences.
Sarah Dame
May 7, 2020
I knew you through your grandma Becky. I felt like Ive always known you. You made her so proud. May you be forever comforted in your saviors arms. Gabby
Gabriele Tallent
Friend
May 7, 2020
God bless you and youre family. Rest easy sweet girl, you will be missed
Allyson Crist
Neighbor
May 7, 2020
sending prayers of strength and comfort to you and the family. Blessings from God.
Linda Williamson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Larry TRENT
Friend
May 7, 2020
Wishing the family peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Benee Holland
Family
May 7, 2020
Im so sorry for the families loss. Caroline has been a friend of the family for many many years. May she be at peace.
Scott and Desiree Sweeney
Friend
May 7, 2020
Hearing this news about Caroline was very sad. At first glance my thoughts were not to believe it. I will always remember her beautiful smile & questions that she would ask during our days with the Shamrocks. Our time at the park was short, but her memory will live on. My prayers are with this family.
Joseph Dunford
Friend
May 7, 2020
Sincere sympathy to family and friends. May our Lord comfort you during this time of grief.
Katie Arredondo
Family
May 7, 2020
Praying for Family and friends!
Sue Jernigan
May 7, 2020
Not a good bye, just a see you later! We will miss your contagious smile.
Laurissa Baker
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Carolyn was such a sweet, caring and beautiful woman. I remember you many times at the house with Katie especially when we had to run Susie to the emergency vet. I know you are in heaven and I will see you again one day. I pray for peace and comfort to Elizabeth and family. God Bless, Kathy Gibson-Russ and family.❤❤
Kathy Gibson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Although I never met Caroline, I feel I know her because of the loving memories she brought her grandmother, Becky. I've heard the many stories of joy and love this sweet, beautiful young lady shared with her Nana. Caroline is a blessing, a gift, to all who loved and lived in the bright light of her essence. She's with Our Savior now, and her loved ones who've gone on before. Thank you, Lord, for her lovely smile, those shining twinkling eyes, her loving self. She was wanted here, but you needed Caroline there. Amen!
Juanita Cheary
Friend
May 7, 2020
Prayers being sent to you and your family during this difficult Time.
Emily Barker
Friend
May 7, 2020
I remember Caroline as a sweet and engaged student during Physical Education classes at Gloria Dei.
Hearing of her passing has stirred my being. I know her love of family, friends and animals will be part of her legacy.
My sympathy to her parents, sister, friends and all who are grieving.
Gone, but never forgotten.
Rest well in eternal peace, dear Caroline. xo
Mary Austin
Teacher
May 7, 2020
While my devastation over losing my lil Shamrock cannot compare to your grief, I pray your broken hearts find comfort in the Lord. Please know we lift you in prayer daily & keep you close in our hearts.
Much Love,
Phil & Ellen Alexander
Ellen & Phil Alexander
Friend
May 7, 2020
I enjoyed seeing the pretty pictures of Caroline and her sister on facebook. MY heart breaks for you Elizabeth and your family. Just hard to imagine the pain. Praying for God to comfort you all.
Mary Ann Vanasse
Friend
May 7, 2020
Praying for strength and peace for the family. Caroline was so sweet and always had a smile. May the family find comfort and strength in the Lord that only He can provide. My thoughts are with you all.
Alexis Routten
Friend
May 7, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. You are in our families thoughts and prayers .
The Freemans
Friend
May 7, 2020
Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mallory Bailey
May 7, 2020
I remember Caroline and the beautiful bows she always wore in her hair at Gloria Dei and her sweet smile. Thoughts and Prayers for the Family.
Dianne Jarjoura
Teacher
May 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family for strength during this most difficult time ❤
Shawn Sealey
Friend
