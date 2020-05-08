To the parents and family of Caroline,I wish to exspess my most sincere and deepest sympathy.She was one of the sweetest young ladies I know .She had an infectious smile ,that immediately drew you in .She has been a part of my life for so long ,she was just another one of my great nieces ,whom I have grown to love as much as any of the other nieces. She was so sweet and polite you had to love her.She has been a part of our family's get togethers and dinners for a very long time. Her sweet face will be sadly missed,so Fly High Sweet Girl .You have fought the good fight .I am sure God was waiting with open arms. Althought she is with her Lord and Savior ,I for one find it extremely hard to realize you are gone.

Sincerely Doris Winbourne Miller

