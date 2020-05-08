Caroline M. Griffith, 24, of Hampton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born on October 15, 1995, she was raised in Hampton where she was a 2014 graduate of Phoebus High School and graduated from Tidewater Medical Training in 2020 as a Clinical Nursing Assistant She had recently accepted a position at Riverside Hospital.
She was involved with Pure Water Ministry. Caroline was known for her love and devotion to her dear friends. She had a huge heart for animals and she loved them all. It is comforting to know her infectious smile will always be looking down on us. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Caroline was preceded in death by her grandfather, Marvin Griffith and her great-aunt, Mildred "Sissy" Wise. Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her father, Michael Griffith; her mother, Elizabeth Munson; her step-father, Martin Munson; her sister, Katherine Griffith and her fiancé, James Coltrain; step-sisters, Ashley Cline (Michael), Colby Matthews (Joshua), and Jordan Day; grandmothers, Rebecca Holland and Betsy Griffith; uncles, Mark Griffith (Lisette) and James Holland (Benee); aunt Susan Goetz (Kevin); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she absolutely loved and adored. She will also be greatly missed by her boyfriend and best friend of the past 10 years, Donnie Phillips and his family.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. and may be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/pg/R-Hayden-Smith-Funeral-Home-126124770776575/videos/?ref=page_internal.
Because Caroline always fed the stray cats while on vacation on Ocracoke Island, please donate to Ocracats at www.ocracats.org or Pure Water Ministry at 102 Emma Drive, Hampton, VA 23664 (please make note on both sites that this donation is in memory of Caroline Griffith).
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2020.