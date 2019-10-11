|
Yorktown, VA - Carolyn Anne Hogg was welcomed to heaven October 8, 2019 after a valiant and lengthy battle with cancer. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Carolyn was born January 4, 1955 to Raymond and Anne Alderson at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.
From a young age she enjoyed music through listening, performing, and directing. As a devoted Girl Scout troop leader she shared her love for life. She strived to share a kind word and warm smile with anyone she met. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in life's struggles that ultimately gave her peace.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother, Anne Alderson, her brother David Alderson (Evelyn), daughter Roxie Turner (Keith) and two grandsons, Thomas and Samuel Turner.
Memorial services will be held at Grafton Baptist Church, Dare Road, Yorktown, at 1:30pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Grafton Baptist Church, P.O Box 980, Yorktown, VA 23692, or Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019